Fed Quarles quite wary of further increases in inflation expectations

Fed Governor Randal Quarles said in a speech, “we have met the test of substantial further progress toward both our employment and our inflation mandates”. He would “support a decision at our November meeting to start reducing these purchases and complete that process by the middle of next year”.

He said Fed is not behind the curve on inflation, for three reasons: “Most of the biggest drivers of the very high current inflation rates will ease in coming quarters, some measures of underlying inflation pressures are less worrisome, and longer-term inflation expectations are anchored, at least for now”.

But, “forecast for growth and uncertainty about the resolution of supply constraints mean that there are upside risks to inflation next year.. Hence, his focus is “beginning to turn more fully from the rapidly improving labor market to whether inflation begins its descent toward levels that are more consistent with our price-stability mandate.”

“I would also be quite wary of further increases in inflation expectations in this environment,” Quarles said, “if inflation does remain more than moderately above 2 percent, be assured that the FOMC has the framework and the tools to address it.

Full speech here.