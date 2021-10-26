UK CBI retail sales performance jumped, but stock shortages bite

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK CBI said retail sales grew in the year to October at the faster pace than last month, balance up from 11% to 30%. Growth is expected to accelerate further next month to 35%. Orders growth accelerated from 20% to 48% but is expected to ease slightly back to 41% next month.

Ben Jones, CBI Principal Economist, said: “The UK’s economic recovery has been pretty bumpy lately and the same seems true of the retail sector. Sales performance has jumped around in recent months, while stock shortages continue to bite. Disruption to supply chains, combined with staff shortages and uncertain public health conditions mean retailers are finding it difficult to plan for the winter ahead.”

Full release here.

