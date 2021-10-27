US durable goods orders dropped -0.4% mom in Sep, ex-transport orders rose 0.4% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US durable goods orders dropped -0.4% mom to USD 261.3B in September, better than expectation of -1.1% mom. Ex-transport orders rose 0.4% mom, matched expectations. Ex-defense orders dropped -2.0% mom. Transportation equipment dropped -2.3% to USD 77.7B.

Also released, goods trade deficit came in at USD -93.6B in September, smaller than expectation of USD -88.2B. Goods exports dropped USD -7B to USD 142.2B. Goods imports rose USD 1.1B to USD 238.4B. Wholesale inventories rose 1.1% mom to USD 739.5B. Retail inventories dropped -0.2% mom to USD 602.9B.

