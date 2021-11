Swiss CPI came in at 0.3% mom, 1.2% yoy in October, above expectation of 0.1% mom, 1.1% yoy. Annual rate also accelerated from September’s 0.9% yoy. The 0.3% increase compared with the previous month is due to several factors including rising prices for heating oil. Gas also recorded a price increase, as did fuel. In contrast, prices for salads and fruiting vegetables decreased.

Retail sales rose 2.5% yoy in September, above expectation of 1.4% yoy.