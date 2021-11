US stocks surged to new record highs overnight despite Fed’s tapering announcement. NASDAQ’s break of 61.8% projection of 13002.52 to 15403.43 from 14181.69 at 15665.44 is a sign that it’s in another acceleration phase. For now near term outlook will stay bullish as long as this week’s low at 15470.74 holds. Next target will be 100% projection at 16582.59.