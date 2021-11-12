Eurozone industrial production dropped -0.2% mom in Sep, EU down -0.5% mom

Fri, Nov 12, 2021 @ 11:16 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone industrial production dropped -0.2% mom in September, better than expectation of -0.5% mom. Production of capital goods fell by -0.7%, intermediate goods by -0.2%, while production of energy remained stable, durable consumer goods rose by 0.5% and non-durable consumer goods by 1.0%.

EU industrial production dropped -0.5% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases were registered in Denmark (-5.0%), Czechia (-3.2%) and Austria (-3.0%). The highest increases were observed in Estonia (+5.3%), Lithuania (+4.3%) and Belgium (+3.7%).

