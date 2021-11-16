EUR/CAD downside breakout on broad Euro weakness

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/CAD’s down trend finally resumed this week, following broad based selloff in Euro, and hit as low as 1.4211 so far. Current fall is part of the down trend from 1.5991. Next target is 100% projection of 1.5783 to 1.4580 from 1.5096 at 1.3893. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.4661 resistance holds, even in case of recovery.

Also, it should be noted that 1.4263 key support (2020 low) is now taken out by the cross. Fall from 1.5991 would extend through 1.3782 support before bottoming. Yet, we’re not seeing a strong bearish scenarios for pushing through 1.3019 yet. We’ll see how the downside momentum develops in the medium term.