Wed, Nov 17, 2021 @ 12:06 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUK CPI surged to 4.2% yoy in Oct, highest since 2011

UK CPI surged to 4.2% yoy in Oct, highest since 2011

By ActionForex.com

UK CPI surged to 4.2% yoy in October, up from 3.1% yoy, above expectation of 3.8% yoy. That’s the highest level in nearly 10 years since November 2011. Core CPI also jumped to 3.4% yoy, up from 2.9% yoy, above expectation of 3.0% yoy. RPI also accelerated to 6.0% yoy, up from 4.9% yoy, above expectation of 5.6% yoy.

PPI input came in at 1.4% mom, 13.0% yoy, versus expectation of 1.1% mom, 11.6% yoy. PPI output was at 1.1% mom, 8.0% yoy, versus expectation of of 0.7% mom, 6.8% yoy. PPI core output was at 0.8% mom, 6.5% yoy, matched expectations.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.