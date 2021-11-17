Canada CPI accelerated to 4.7% yoy in Oct, highest since 2003

Wed, Nov 17, 2021 @ 16:45 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Canada CPI accelerated to 4.7% yoy in October, up from September’s 4.4% yoy, matched expectations. That’s the highest reading since February 2003. Excluding energy, CPI rose 3.3% yoy, unchanged from September’s reading. On a monthly basis CPI rose 0.7% mom, largest gains since June 2020.

CPI common was unchanged at 1.8% yoy, below expectation of 1.9% yoy. CPI median rose to 2.9% yoy, up from 2.8% yoy, matched expectations. CPI trimmed slowed to 3.3% yoy, down from 3.4% yoy, below expectation of 3.4% yoy.

