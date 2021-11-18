CAD/JPY and AUD/JPY resume corrective decline

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Following the pullback in US stocks overnight, Yen crosses are trading generally lower. In particular, CAD/JPY resumed the decline from 93.00 by breaking through 90.40 temporary low. Judging from the development in Yen pairs elsewhere, there is prospect of deeper decline even if such fall is still a corrective more.

For now, further decline is expected in CAD/JPY as long as 91.58 minor resistance holds. 38.2% retracement of 84.65 to 93.00 at 89.81 might provide some initial support. But firm break there will bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 87.83.

Development in AUD/JPY is slightly more bearish, as 55 day EMA and 38.2% retracement of 77.88 to 86.24 at 83.04 are both taken out. Fall from 86.24 has just resumed. Deeper decline is expected as long as 84.14 resistance holds, for 61.8% retracement at 81.07 and possibly below.