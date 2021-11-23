Australia PMI composite rose to 55, business confidence improved

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia PMI Manufacturing rose from 58.2 to 58.5 in November. PMI Services rose from 51.8 to 55.0. PMI Composite rose from 52.1 to 55.0. All three indexes hit 5-month highs.

Jingyi Pan, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said: “Supply chain issues featured strongly in the Australian PMI survey as delivery times lengthened, widespread shortages were reported and price increases continued to be seen. While some of these can be attributed to the presence of pent-up demand that was reported, it will be worth watching if the constraints clear over time.

“Overall business confidence improved in the latest survey and this was a very positive sign. Private sector firms were also more willing to expand their workforce capacity, though instances of labour shortages had continued to surface.”

Full release here.