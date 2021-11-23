Tue, Nov 23, 2021 @ 05:28 GMT
HomeLive CommentsAustralia PMI composite rose to 55, business confidence improved

Australia PMI composite rose to 55, business confidence improved

By ActionForex.com

Australia PMI Manufacturing rose from 58.2 to 58.5 in November. PMI Services rose from 51.8 to 55.0. PMI Composite rose from 52.1 to 55.0. All three indexes hit 5-month highs.

Jingyi Pan, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said: “Supply chain issues featured strongly in the Australian PMI survey as delivery times lengthened, widespread shortages were reported and price increases continued to be seen. While some of these can be attributed to the presence of pent-up demand that was reported, it will be worth watching if the constraints clear over time.

“Overall business confidence improved in the latest survey and this was a very positive sign. Private sector firms were also more willing to expand their workforce capacity, though instances of labour shortages had continued to surface.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.