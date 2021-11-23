ECB Schnabel: Time plan to end PEPP in March still valid

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said in an interview, rising COVID-19 infections and containment measures is “likely to have a moderating effect on activity in the short run”, and it will not derail the overall recovery. Supply-side disruptions “do not diminish growth potential” but “merely shift activity over time”. Hence, her baseline is that “some growth deceleration in the short run, but then a continued strong recovery in the medium term.”

Schnabel expected ECB staff’s inflation projections to be “revised upwards for next year”. But inflation is “going to decline over the course of next year”. “It’s plausible to assume that inflation is going to drop below our target of 2% in the medium term,” she said. “however, the risks to inflation are skewed to the upside.”

She also noted the “time plan is still valid” for ending the PEPP purchases in March. “But we will have to see how this evolves until our December meeting.” She added, ” it has become clear that it’s very unlikely that a rate hike is going to happen next year. But it’s also clear that the uncertainty remains very high and this is reflected in markets.”

