Fri, Nov 26, 2021 @ 13:58 GMT
HomeLive CommentsWTI oil in free fall, can 71 fibo support hold?

WTI oil in free fall, can 71 fibo support hold?

By ActionForex.com

WTI crude oil is in free fall today, together with other risk markets. At this point, the decline from 85.92 is seen as a correction to rise from 61.90 only. Hence, we’d start to look for bottoming signal around 61.8% retracement of 61.90 to 85.92 at 71.07. This is slightly lower than medium term trend line at around 71.5.

However, in any case, break of 80.04 resistance is needed to indicate completion of the decline. Otherwise, further fall will remain in favor. Indeed, sustained break of 71.07 fibonacci level will argue that WTI is already correcting the long term up trend. In such case, even deeper fall would be seen towards 61.90 key structural support.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.