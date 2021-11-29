Eurozone economic sentiment rose dropped to 117.5, EU dropped to 116.5

Mon, Nov 29, 2021 @ 13:20 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator dropped from 118.6 to 117.5 in November. Industry confidence dropped from 14.2 to 14.1. Services confidence rose from 18.0 to 18.3. Consumer confidence dropped from -4.8 to -6.8. Retail trade confidence rose from 1.9 to 3.7. Construction confidence rose from 8.6 to 9.0. Employment Expectation Indicator rose from 113.9 to 115.6, highest since January 2018.

EU ESI dropped from 117.6 to 116.5. Employment Expectation Indicator rose from 114.2 to 115.6, highest since January 2018. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI rose in France (+3.0), Italy (+0.9) and Poland (+0.5). By contrast, confidence worsened in Spain (-2.6), the Netherlands (-2.1) and Germany (-1.7).

