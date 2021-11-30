Swiss KOF dropped to 108.5, a step further back to long term average

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Swiss KOF economic barometer dropped to 108.5 in November, down from 110.2, below expectation of 109.0.

KOF said: “The KOF economic barometer moves one step further towards its long-​term average shortly before the end of the year. The high-​flying of the barometer, which was observed in the middle of the year, is being cushioned by a further corrective movement. However, the barometer remains above its long-​term average. The prospects for the Swiss economy remain positive, given that economic activity is not impaired by a recurring spread of the virus.”

Full release here.