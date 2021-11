BoE policy maker Catherine Mann said in an online event, “there’s still a lot of information to come in, especially with regard to omicron, so it is premature to even talk about timing (of rate hike), much less how much.”

“It’s a particular question mark here as to whether or not that (Omicron) is going to reduce consumer confidence and leave us again in a situation of somewhat of a slacker demand for spending than we might have thought going forward,” she noted.