Australia AiG manufacturing rose to 54.8, grew more decisively

Australia AiG Performance of Manufacturing Index rose 4.4 pts to 54.8 in November. Looking at some details, production rose 4.7 to 52.5. Employment rose 2.0 to 50.0. New orders rose 1.0 to 59.3. Supplier deliveries rose 12.2 to 53.4. Input prices dropped -3.5 to 78.3. Selling prices rose 4.2 to 68.1. Average wages dropped -1.3 to 62.4.

Ai Group Chief Executive Innes Willox said: “The Australian manufacturing industry grew more decisively in November after a few flat months during which the south-east corner of the country was held back by the delta outbreaks and associated activity restrictions and while the states and territories tightened barriers to the movement of people.”

Full release here.