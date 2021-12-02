Eurozone PPI at 5.4% mom, 21.9% yoy in October, well above expectations

Thu, Dec 02, 2021 @ 11:13 GMT
Eurozone PPI came in at 5.4% mom, 21.9% yoy in October, well above expectation of 3.2% mom, 19.0% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 16.8% mom in the energy sector, by 1.4% mom for intermediate goods, by 0.5% mom for durable and for non-durable consumer goods and by 0.4% mom for capital goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.8% mom.

EU PPI rose 5.0% mom, 21.7% yoy. The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Belgium (+11.2%), Italy (+9.4%) and Romania (+8.6%), while the only decreases were observed in Estonia (-2.1%), Luxembourg (-0.3%) and Sweden (-0.2%).

Full release here.

