US exports rose 8.1% to USD 223.6B in October. Imports rose 0.9% to USD 290.7B. Trade deficit narrowed to USD -67.1B, from USD -81.4B, but widened than expectation of USD -66.9B. The figure reflected a decrease in goods deficit to USD -83.9B and increased in services surplus to USD 16.8B. Year-to-date, trade deficit increased 29.7% from the same period in 2020.

