UK GDP grew 0.1% mom in October, below expectation of 0.3% mom. GDP remained -0.5% below pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Services grew 0.4% mom, back at pre-pandemic level. Production dropped -0.6% mom, at -2.1% below pre-pandemic level. Manufacturing rose 0.0% mom, at -2.5% below pre-pandemic level. Construction dropped -1.8% mom, at -2.8% below pre-pandemic level.

Full release here.