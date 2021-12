NIESR forecast UK GDP growth to reach 0.6% mom in November, before significant concerns about transmission of Covid-19 began to return, falling to 0.3% in December. Overall for Q3, GDP growth is projected to be 1.0% qoq, following the 1.3% qoq in Q3.

NIESR added that “Omicron is expected to restrain growth in the coming months but not to cause economic disruption anywhere near the scale of 2020, with households and businesses having adapted economic behavior more with each wave.”

Full release here.