Japan’s exports rose 20.5% yoy to JPY 7367B in November. That’s the ninth straight months of increase, helped by 4.1% rise in auto shipments. Exports to China rose 155.0% yoy. Imports rose 43.8% yoy to JPY 8322B. That’s the largest amount on record since 1979, jacked up by 144.1% yoy rise in fuels. Trade surplus came in at JPY 955B.

In seasonally adjusted terms, exports rose 5.3% mom to JPY 7385B. Imports rose 5.9% mom to 7872B. Trade balance reported a deficit of JPY -487B.