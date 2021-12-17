Eurozone CPI finalized at 4.9% in Nov, EU at 5.2%

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 4.9% yoy in November, up from October’s 4.1%. The highest contribution came from energy (+2.57%), followed by services (+1.16%), non-energy industrial goods (+0.64%) and food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.49%).

EU CPI was finalized at 5.2%, up from October’s 4.4%. The lowest annual rates were registered in Malta (2.4%), Portugal (2.6%) and France (3.4%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Lithuania (9.3%), Estonia (8.6%) and Hungary (7.5%). Compared with October, annual inflation remained stable in one Member State and rose in twenty-six.

Full release here.