Tue, Dec 21, 2021 @ 06:32 GMT
HomeLive CommentsAUD/CAD in rebound, but no major bottoming yet

AUD/CAD in rebound, but no major bottoming yet

By ActionForex.com

AUD/CAD is a pair worth watching today, after having sluggish response to RBA minutes. But Canada retail sales featured today could trigger some volatility. There is prospect of major bottoming at 0.8969 considering bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Also, it’s so far staying above 55 day EMA, which is a positive sign.

However, AUD/CAD will need to firmly take out 0.9335 resistance to indicate completion of the fall from 0.9991 high. Other wise, another fall would remain mildly in favor. On the downside, break of 0.9087 minor support will bring deeper fall to retest 0.8969 low. Break will resume the fall from 0.9991 to 61.8% retracement of 0.8058 to 0.9991 at 0.8796.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.