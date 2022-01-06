Germany factor orders rose 3.7% mom in Nov, strong foreign orders

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany factory orders rose 3.7% mom in November, better than expectation of 2.5% mom. Comparing with October, Largest increase in new orders (32.0%) was recorded in the manufacture of other transport equipment (aircraft, ships, trains etc.) for which extensive major orders were reported. New orders in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers were up by 7.0%. Not including major orders, an 3.8% increase in new orders in manufacturing was recorded.

The strong growth in new orders was attributable to foreign orders which increased by 8.0%. New orders from the euro area rose by 13.1%. New orders from other countries amounted to 5.0% in the current month. Domestic orders went up 2.5% in November 2021 on the previous month.

