Bitcoin finally breaks down and it’s now heading back to 41908 spike low. Prior rejection by 55 day EMA maintains near term bearishness and fall from 68986 is likely resuming. There might be some temporary support between 39559/41908, around 40k handle. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 52101 resistance holds.

We’d expect fall form 68986 to hit 61.8% projection of 68986 to 41908 from 52101 at 35366 before finding a bottom.