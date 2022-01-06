Eurozone PPI at 1.8% mom, 23.7% in Nov

Thu, Jan 06, 2022 @ 16:14 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone PPI rose 1.8% mom, 23.7% yoy in November, versus expectation of 1.2% mom, 22.9% yoy. For the month, industrial increased by 3.5% in the energy sector, by 1.5% for intermediate goods, by 0.6% for non-durable consumer goods, by 0.5% for durable consumer goods and by 0.4% for capital goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.9%.

EU PPI came in at 2.0% mom, 23.7% yoy. The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Denmark (+10.3%), Bulgaria (+8.5%) and Romania (+7.3%), while the only decrease was observed in Ireland (-2.5%).

