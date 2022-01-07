Eurozone CPI accelerated to 5.0% yoy in Dec, another record

Fri, Jan 07, 2022 @ 15:07 GMT
Eurozone inflation accelerated from 4.9% to 5.0% in December, above expectation of 4.7% yoy. That’s another record print since record began in 1991. CPI core was unchanged at 2.6% yoy, above expectation of 2.3% yoy.

Energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in December (26.0%, compared with 27.5% in November), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (3.2%, compared with 2.2% in November), non-energy industrial goods (2.9%, compared with 2.4% in November) and services (2.4%, compared with 2.7% in November).

