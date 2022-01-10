Eurozone Sentix rose to 14.9 in Jan, fundamentally constructive outlook with an Achilles’ heel

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence rose from 13.5 to 14.9 in January, above expectation of 12.0. Current Situation Index rose from 13.3 to 16.3. Expectations Index dropped slightly from 13.8 to 13.5.

Sentix said, “our fundamentally constructive outlook for the economy in 2022 (especially the first half of the year) has an Achilles’ heel: The support of expansive central banks is threatening to run out faster than expected.

“The sentix topic barometer ‘Central Bank Policy’ indicates an increasing burden for the bond market and thus for the real economy. The burden on this is estimated to be greater than in 2018, when the monetary guardians also adopted a more restrictive course.

“Fiscal balancing impulses must therefore be put in place swiftly to cushion the weakening monetary impetus from the central banks.”

