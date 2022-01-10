Ethereum breaches 3000, Bitcoin presses 40k

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ethereum extends recent down trend today and hit as low as 2927.20, just ahead of 61.8% retracement of 1715.62 to 4863.75 at 2918.20. Further decline is expected as long as 3245.45 resistance holds. Decline from 4863.75 is seen as in the same degree as the rise from 1715.62 to 4865.75. Deeper decline would be seen to or even further to 100% projection of 4863.75 to 3439.00 from 4126.20 at 2701.45, which is close to 2647.30 support, before forming a bottom.

Similarly, Bitcoin is also extending recent fall and hit as low as 39636. Deeper fall is expected as long as 43577 resistance holds. Current fall from 68986 would target 61.8% projection of 68986 to 41908 from 52101 at 35366 before BTC/USD forms a bottom.