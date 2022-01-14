Fed Barkin: More aggressive normalization needed if inflation remain elevated and broad-based

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Richmond Fed Bank President Thomas Barkin said yesterday, “the closer that inflation comes back to target levels, the easier it will be to normalize rates at a measured pace,”

“But were inflation to remain elevated and broad-based, we would need to take on normalization more aggressively, as we have successfully done in the past,” he added.

Barkin also said labor shortage is a “long lasting phenomenon”, with “baby boomers retiring” and “immigration slowing”. Officials may need to accept that labor force participation is “stagnant”.

