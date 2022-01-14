Fri, Jan 14, 2022 @ 06:15 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Barkin: More aggressive normalization needed if inflation remain elevated and broad-based

Fed Barkin: More aggressive normalization needed if inflation remain elevated and broad-based

By ActionForex.com

Richmond Fed Bank President Thomas Barkin said yesterday, “the closer that inflation comes back to target levels, the easier it will be to normalize rates at a measured pace,”

“But were inflation to remain elevated and broad-based, we would need to take on normalization more aggressively, as we have successfully done in the past,” he added.

Barkin also said labor shortage is a “long lasting phenomenon”, with “baby boomers retiring” and “immigration slowing”. Officials may need to accept that labor force participation is “stagnant”.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.