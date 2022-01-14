Fed Harker: Four hikes is not out of question

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

An a CNBC interview, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said “we do need to take action on inflation. It is more persistent than we thought a while ago. I’ve been off the ‘transitory’ team for a while now”. “Three [hikes] is what I’ve penciled in, but four is not out of the question in my mind,” he said.

But Harker preferred a slower approach regarding balance sheet run-off. He thinks the Fed should wait until it raises rates “for sake of argument 100 basis points,” or four hikes, before starting the wind down the asset purchases. “I don’t want to do that all at once. I think that’s just the wrong way to go,” he said. “Let’s do them in stages.”

