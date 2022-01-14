Fed Waller: Three rate hikes still a good baseline

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fed Governor Christopher Waller told Bloomberg TV, “three hikes is still a good baseline; we will have to wait and see what inflation looks like in the second half of the year.”

If inflation continues to be high, the case will be made for four, maybe five, hikes,” he said, but added that if inflation abated — as many forecasters including him expect it will — “then you could actually pause and not even go the full three.”

“We can start to let the balance sheet run off earlier and that will take some pressure of longer-end rates and also lead to a tightening in policy,” Waller added.

