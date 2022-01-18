BoJ stands pat, upgrades 2022, 2023 inflation forecasts

Tue, Jan 18, 2022 @ 05:26 GMT
BoJ left monetary policy unchanged. Under the yield curve control, short-term policy interest rate is held unchanged at -0.1%. BoJ will also buy a “necessary amount” of JGB bonds to keep 10-year yield at around 0%.

BoJ maintained the pledge to continue with QQE with yield curve control, “aiming to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent, as long as it is necessary for maintaining that target in a stable manner”. It will also continue expanding the monetary base “until the year-on-year rate of increase in the observed consumer price index (CPI, all items less fresh food) exceeds 2 percent and stays above the target in a stable manner.”

In the new economic projections, comparing to October forecasts:

  • Fiscal 2021 real GDP growth downgraded from 3.4% to 2.8%.
  • Fiscal 2022 real GDP growth upgraded from 2.9% to 3.8%
  • Fiscal 2023 real GDP growth downgraded from 1.3% to 1.1%.
  • Fiscal 2021 core CPI unchanged at 0.0%.
  • Fiscal 2022 core CPI upgraded from 0.9% to 1.1%.
  • Fiscal 2023 core CPI upgraded from 1.0% to 1.1%.

Full statement here.

Full Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices here.

