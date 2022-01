UK payrolled employees rose 184k to 29.5m in December. The number was up 409k on pre-pandemic level back in February 2020. All region are now above pre-coronavirus levels.

For September to November period, comparing to the prior quarter, employment rate rose 0.2% to 75.5%. Unemployment rate dropped -0.4% to 4.1%. Economic inactivity rate rose 0.2% to 21.3%.

Average earnings including bonus rose 4.2% 3moy while average earnings excluding bonuses rose 3.8% 3moy.

Full release here.