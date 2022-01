ECB President Christine Lagarde told France Inter radio inflation will “stabilize” and “ease gradually in the course of 2022. “.

“The cycle of the economic recovery in the U.S. is ahead of that in Europe. We thus have every reason not to act as rapidly and as brutally that one can imagine the Fed would do,” she said.

Nevertheless, she added, “we have started to react and we obviously are standing ready, to react by monetary policy measures if the figures, the data, the facts demand it.”