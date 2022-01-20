Thu, Jan 20, 2022 @ 14:31 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone CPI finalized at 5% yoy in Dec, EU at 5.3% yoy

Eurozone CPI finalized at 5% yoy in Dec, EU at 5.3% yoy

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone CPI was finalized at record 5.0% yoy in December, up from November’s 4.0%. Core CPI was finalized at 2.6% yoy. The highest contribution to came from energy (+2.46%), followed by services (+1.02%), non-energy industrial goods (+0.78%) and food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.71%).

EU CPI was finalized at 5.3% yoy, up from November’s 5.2% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Malta (2.6%), Portugal (2.8%) and Finland (3.2%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (12.0%), Lithuania (10.7%) and Poland (8.0%). Compared with November, annual inflation fell in seven Member States, remained stable in two and rose in eighteen.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.