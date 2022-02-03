Eurozone PPI rose 2.9% mom, 26.2% yoy in Dec

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PPI rose 2.9% mom, 26.2% yoy in December, slightly below expectation of 3.0% mom, 26.6% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 7.0% mom in the energy sector, by 0.7% mom for intermediate goods, by 0.6% mom for non-durable consumer goods, by 0.3% mom for capital goods and by 0.2% mom for durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.5% mom.

EU PPI rose 2.9% mom, 26.2% yoy. The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (+13.3%), Estonia (+12.7%) and Greece (+8.0%), while the only decrease was observed in Czechia (-0.1%).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.