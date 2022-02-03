Thu, Feb 03, 2022 @ 14:04 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone PPI rose 2.9% mom, 26.2% yoy in Dec

Eurozone PPI rose 2.9% mom, 26.2% yoy in Dec

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone PPI rose 2.9% mom, 26.2% yoy in December, slightly below expectation of 3.0% mom, 26.6% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 7.0% mom in the energy sector, by 0.7% mom for intermediate goods, by 0.6% mom for non-durable consumer goods, by 0.3% mom for capital goods and by 0.2% mom for durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.5% mom.

EU PPI rose 2.9% mom, 26.2% yoy. The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (+13.3%), Estonia (+12.7%) and Greece (+8.0%), while the only decrease was observed in Czechia (-0.1%).

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.