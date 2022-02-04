Eurozone retail sales dropped -3.0% mom in Dec, EU down -2.8% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone retail sales dropped -3.0% mom in December, much worse than expectation of -0.5%. Retail trade decreased by -5.2% for non-food products and by -0.3% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it increased by 0.1% for automotive fuels.

EU retail sales dropped -2.8% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in the Netherlands (-9.2%), Spain (-5.7%) and Germany (-5.5%). The highest increases were observed in Latvia (+7.2%), Slovenia (+2.1%), Bulgaria and Hungary (both +1.0%).

Full release here.