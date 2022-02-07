Mon, Feb 07, 2022 @ 08:06 GMT
HomeLive CommentsECB Kazaks: July hike imply an imply an extremely and unlikely quick...

ECB Kazaks: July hike imply an imply an extremely and unlikely quick pace of tapering

By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said in a Reuters interview that a July rate hike “would imply an extremely and unlikely quick pace of tapering”. Overall, “at the current juncture, naming a specific month would be much premature.”

“If we see that inflation remains high and the labor market remains strong or strengthens further, if we see that the economy keeps going, the direction is clear: we may act sooner than we assumed in the past,” he added.

Over the weekend, another Governing Council member Klass Knot said, “personally I expect our first rate increase to take place around the fourth quarter of this year…. Normally we would raise rates by a quarter percentage point, I have no reason to expect we would take a different step.”

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.