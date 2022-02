US exports of goods and services rose 1.5% to USD 228.1B in December. Imports rose 1.6% mom to USD 308.9B. Trade deficit came in at USD 80.7B, smaller than expectation of USD 83.0B.

The deficit with China increased USD 6.0B to USD 34.1B. Exports decreased USD 2.2B to USD 11.8B and imports increased USD 3.8B to USD 45.9B.

The deficit with the European Union decreased USD 3.0B to USD 16.3 B in December. Exports increased USD 0.7B to USD 25.1B and imports decreased USD 2.4B to USD 41.4B.

