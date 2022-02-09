Wed, Feb 09, 2022 @ 17:23 GMT
BoE Pill: A case can be made for measured rather than activist approach to policy decisions

By ActionForex.com

BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said in a speech even though the voted for a 25bps hike last week, “given the inflationary pressures we currently face, I can certainly understand why colleagues on the MPC voted for a 50bp hike”.

But, “a case can be made for a measured rather than activist approach to policy decisions, with a focus on more persistent developments in the data that have lasting implications for the outlook for price stability,” he said.

“That is what I would label a ‘steady handed’ approach to monetary policy. Even if it does not provide guidance in all circumstances, I hope it can help explain why I voted for a 25bp hike – rather than something larger – last week.”

ActionForex.com

