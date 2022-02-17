Thu, Feb 17, 2022 @ 18:01 GMT
ECB Lane: Medium-term inflation expectations increasing towards 2% target over the last year

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said in a speech that “medium-term inflation expectations have been increasing from a low base towards the two per cent inflation target over the last year, even before the energy shock.”

“There are several factors indicating that the excessively-low inflation environment that prevailed from 2014 to2019 (a period over which inflation averaged just 0.9 per cent) might not re-emerge even after the pandemic cycle is over,” he added.

“If the medium-term inflation dynamic is anticipated to stabilise around the two per cent target, this will permit a gradual normalisation of monetary policy,” he said. “Whereas if inflation threatens to persist significantly above the two per cent target over the medium term, a tightening of monetary policy will be required.”

