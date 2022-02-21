Bundesbank: German economy to decline in Winter, pick up again in Spring

Mon, Feb 21, 2022 @ 17:50 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Bundesbank said in the latest monthly report that German economic output is likely to decline noticeably again in the winter quarter of 2022.

But economic prospects are “good”. It said, “in view of the very good demand situation, the German economy should pick up speed again in the spring, provided that the pandemic subsides and the supply bottlenecks continue to ease.”

“Thus, from today’s perspective, the economic outlook is only slightly less favorable than expected in the projections from December 2021, despite the increased burden caused by the pandemic and high inflation,”conclude the experts.

