ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said, “we should adjust policy carefully and recalibrate it as we see the effects of our decisions, so as to avoid suffocating the recovery,” he said.

Talking about Russia invasion, he said, “this terrible event has made the need for prudence even greater. The world has become darker, and our steps should be smaller still.”

“The most important thing right now is for us to be ready and available to preserve financial stability,” he added.