Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 58.2 in Feb, a largely positive month

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 58.2 in February, down slightly from January’s 58.7. Markit said demand for Eurozone goods rose at fastest rate since last August. Supplier delivery times lengthened to weakest extent for over a year, but inflation remained steep.

Looking at some member states, the Netherlands rose to 3-month high at 60.6. Germany dropped to 58.4 while Austria dropped to 58.4. Italy was unchanged at 58.3. Ireland dropped to 11-month low at 57.8. Greece dropped to 7-month low at 57.8. France rose to 6-month high at 57.2. Spain rose to 3-month high at 56.9.

Joe Hayes, Senior Economist at IHS Markit said: “Don’t let the drop in the headline PMI distract from what should be viewed as a largely positive month for the euro area manufacturing sector in February. Demand for goods is trending higher, with the rate of expansion accelerating to a six-month high. Underlying sales conditions are clearly strengthening as Europe overcomes the Omicron wave of COVID-19 and businesses step up their recovery efforts.”

