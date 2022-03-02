Wed, Mar 02, 2022 @ 07:43 GMT
HomeLive CommentsSNB Zurbruegg: Important to keep rate differential to avoid excessive Franc appreciation

SNB Zurbruegg: Important to keep rate differential to avoid excessive Franc appreciation

By ActionForex.com

SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said in a l’agefi interview, “Switzerland has always had lower rates than others since the financial crisis. It is very important for us to keep this differential to avoid an excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc.”

“As soon as the situation requires it, we’ll raise our interest rate,” he said. But, “we’ll keep this ability to intervene in foreign exchange markets if needed to ensure price stability.”

“Experience has shown that having some leeway within the range we associate with price stability has worked well in the past in Switzerland,” he added. “We are a small, open economy with capital flows linked to our safe-haven status. We cannot always achieve a precise target and inflation can fluctuate in the short term because we aim for the medium term.”

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.