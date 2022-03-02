Eurozone CPI rose to new record 5.8% yoy in Feb

Wed, Mar 02, 2022 @ 14:03 GMT
Eurozone CPI accelerated from 5.1% yoy to 5.8% yoy in February, well above expectation of 5.3% yoy. That’s also a new record high. Core CPI also rose from 2.3% yoy to 2.7% yoy, above expectation of 2.5% yoy.

Energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in February (31.7%, compared with 28.8% in January), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (4.1%, compared with 3.5% in January), non-energy industrial goods (3.0%, compared with 2.1% in January) and services (2.5%, compared with 2.3% in January).

