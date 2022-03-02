Fed Evans: We need to alter policy towards a neutral stance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said “inflation is quite a risk to economic growth. And Fed needs to “alter monetary policy so it is moving towards a neutral stance.” He added, if inflation accelerates, “we can hike rates even faster.”

“We need to go above a zero rate by quite a bit, and we are going to get a move on,” Evan’s noted.

He expects headline inflation to stay above 3% level by the end of this year, before dropping to 2.5% in 2023. It will take until 2024 to get inflation back to the 2% target.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>