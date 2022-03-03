Eurozone PPI at 5.2% mom, 30.6% yoy in Jan

Thu, Mar 03, 2022 @ 12:43 GMT
Eurozone PPI rose 5.2% mom, 30.6% yoy in January, above expectation of 3.0% mom, 26.9% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 11.6% in the energy sector, by 2.7% for intermediate goods, by 2.2% for durable consumer goods, by 1.6% for non-durable consumer goods and by 1.5% for capital goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 2.2%.

EU PPI rose 4.9% mom, 30.3% yoy. The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Romania (+12.0%), Belgium (+10.2%) and Slovakia (+8.7%). Decreases were observed in Ireland (-11.4%), Sweden (-0.7%), Luxembourg (-0.3%), and Finland (-0.2%).

